Lok Sabha Polls 2019: AAP's Atishi Files Another Complaint Against Gautam Gambhir

Lok Sabha polls: AAPs Atishi Marlena files new complaint against East Delhi rival Gautam Gambhir of BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena wrote to the Election Commission on Monday alleging further poll code violations by her East Delhi rival and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir.

In her letter Ms Marlena said the former cricketer had distributed election pamphlets with banned details, such as the printer's name, still visible.

She stated: "I file my formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency candidate, BJP, for distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name and quantity in violation of the rules".

She also pointed out that this was the third violation of modal code of conduct rules in quick succession and demanded the poll body punish Mr Gambhir.

"This is the third time in a row that Gambhir has violated the MCC. Such continued blatant disregard for the Election Commission is contrary to the spirit of democracy and endangers the free and fair process of elections...Only an exemplary punishment can deter such continued willful violation".

She had earlier alleged that Mr Gambhir was enrolled as a voter from two Delhi Assembly segments, which is a violation of the Representation of the People Act.

I have filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar. #GambhirApradhpic.twitter.com/tYM6QVcFul — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 26, 2019

Also on Monday, BJP leader Harish Khurana filed a complaint at New Delhi's Tees Hazari court, alleging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita holds voter identities from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Mr Gambhir has dismissed the allegation against him, explaining, "I have only one voter ID card from Rajender Nagar. I used to live with my maternal grandparents as a child at Ramjas Road (in Karol Bagh), but I never voted from or applied for any voter identity card from there".

In response to the voter ID issue, the poll authority has said it can only act against Mr Gambhir on receipt of a complaint specific to the allegation.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbhir Singh said, "We have come to know through media reports that Gambhir is registered as a voter at more than one place in Delhi. We have not received any complaint in this regard yet. Once we receive a complaint, we will initiate an inquiry and suitable action will follow."

On Sunday, the AAP leader also called on the poll body to ban Mr Gambhir from campaigning for 72 hours for carrying out a road show without permission.

The former cricketer has hit back at the AAP leader and labelled her attacks "negative politics".

He said, "When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations. The Election Commission will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics".

The war of words between the two candidates has grown steadily since the BJP nominated the former Indian cricket captain to the East Delhi seat.

The battle for the East Delhi seat is a three-way contest between Ms Marlena, Mr Gambhir and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely. The seat is currently held by BJP lawmaker Maheish Girri.

The constituency votes, with the six others that make up the Delhi region, on May 12. Election results will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.