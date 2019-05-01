BJP Gujarat Chief Banned From Campaigning For 72 Hours

Jitu Vaghani's ban will come into force from 4.00 pm on May 2

The Election Commission Tuesday barred BJP's Gujarat unit chief Jitu Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for using "intemperate and abusive language" at an election meet.

His ban will come into force from 4.00 pm on May 2.

The Lok Sabha election in Gujarat were held in a single phase on April 23 in the third phase.

For 72 hours, Mr Vaghani cannot hold "in any part of the country", any public meetings, public processions, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in the media (electronic, print, social media) for using intemperate and abusive language and violating the poll code while addressing party workers and voters at Amroli in Surat on April 7, official sources said.

