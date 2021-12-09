Live Updates: Rajnath Singh To Brief Parliament On Army Helicopter Crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament on the chopper crash that killed 13 people, including Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, Air Force Chief, is at the crash site.
3-Day State Mourning On General Rawat's Death In Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.
General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Describing his death as an "irreparable loss" to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son.