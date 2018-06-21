Geeta, Girl Who Returned From Pakistan, Rejects 6 Marriage Proposals

Ms Geeta, who has speech and hearing impairment, is currently staying in a shelter home run by an NGO, Mook Badhir Sangathan, under the supervision of the state's social justice and disabled persons welfare department.
She was found by Pakistan Rangers on the Samjhauta Express at Lahore railway station when she was around seven years old. Karachi-based Edhi Foundation looked after her while she was in Pakistan. She returned to India in 2015.
The advertorial was posted by an activist, Gyanendra Purohit, in Indore after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had asked him to find a match for Ms Geeta. Earlier this year, she had received 20 marriage proposals through Facebook, which includes proposals from a priest and a writer. 12 people with disabilities had also responded to the Facebook post.
The government hasn't been able to find Ms Geeta's parents. 10 families had come forward, claiming she was their daughter. These claims, however, could not be verified in DNA tests.
Ms Geeta's blood samples have been sent to a Hyderabad lab for a fresh DNA test, officials said on Wednesday.
CommentsThe Indore district administration has sent Geeta's blood samples to Hyderabad's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on orders of the ministry of external affairs, a Madhya Pradesh government official said.
With inputs from PTI