Geeta, Girl Who Returned From Pakistan, Rejects 6 Marriage Proposals These suitors were chosen from among those who had responded to a Facebook advert put out in this regard

Share EMAIL PRINT Geeta is currently staying in a shelter home run by an NGO (File) New Delhi: The central government, which is already having a hard time finding Geeta's parents, hasn't been able to find a worthy match for the young woman. The girl, who had accidentally reached Pakistan and returned to India in 2015, has rejected the proposals of marriage from six more suitors in the last fifteen days. These suitors were chosen from among those who had responded to a Facebook advert put out in this regard.



Ms Geeta, who has speech and hearing impairment, is currently staying in a shelter home run by an NGO, Mook Badhir Sangathan, under the supervision of the state's social justice and disabled persons welfare department.



She was found by Pakistan Rangers on the Samjhauta Express at Lahore railway station when she was around seven years old. Karachi-based Edhi Foundation looked after her while she was in Pakistan. She returned to India in 2015.



The advertorial was posted by an activist, Gyanendra Purohit, in Indore after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had asked him to find a match for Ms Geeta. Earlier this year, she had received 20 marriage proposals through Facebook, which includes proposals from a priest and a writer. 12 people with disabilities had also responded to the Facebook post.



The government hasn't been able to find Ms Geeta's parents. 10 families had come forward, claiming she was their daughter. These claims, however, could not be verified in DNA tests.



Ms Geeta's blood samples have been sent to a Hyderabad lab for a fresh DNA test, officials said on Wednesday.



The Indore district administration has sent Geeta's blood samples to Hyderabad's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on orders of the ministry of external affairs, a Madhya Pradesh government official said.



With inputs from PTI



