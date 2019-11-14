Asked To Cook For Hostel Warden As Wife Away, Alleges Uttarakhand Student

The student was asked by the hostel warden to cook for him (Representational)

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday directed a probe into the complaint of a student of G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology against her hostel warden who asked her to cook for him as his wife was away.

The governor asked the VC to conduct a speedy probe into the matter and take stern action against the warden if he was found guilty, a Raj Bhawan official said.

The student, who lives in the university campus hostel, had complained to authorities that the warden contacted her late night asking whether she could cook for him as his wife was away.

She complained to the vice chancellor about the incident but allegedly no action was taken in the matter for 10 days, after which she approached the varsity's disciplinary committee.

Ms Maurya also sought a report from the VC on the management of girls' hostels at the university campus and asked him to ensure a safe environment for them, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.