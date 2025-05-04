Advertisement
Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar Visit Science And Tech Park At Pune University

Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar spent nearly two hours at the facility and were informed about key initiatives, including the promotion of over 1,300 startups.

Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar Visit Science And Tech Park At Pune University
The park supports technology-based startups in areas like IT/ITES, clean technology and renewable energy.
Pune:

Industrialist Gautam Adani and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited the Science and Technology Park (STP) on Savitribai Phule Pune University campus here.

Established in 1986, STP Pune is among the first Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Parks (STEPs) set up by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) under the Department of Science and Technology.

The park supports technology-based startups in areas such as IT/ITES, clean technology and renewable energy.

"We had sought an audience with Mr Adani to brief him about our work and explore ways industry can support us. To our surprise, he agreed to visit, and Pawar saheb facilitated the meeting," said Dr Rajendra Jagdale, Director General of STP, on Saturday.

Mr Adani and Mr Pawar spent nearly two hours at the facility and were informed about key initiatives, including the promotion of over 1,300 startups and funding support to more than 200 firms, Dr Jagdale said.

Select innovations in biofuels, cyber safety and AI-based cattle health monitoring were showcased during the visit, he added.

"We also shared our vision for CSR and how technology can transform lives, including our work with the transgender community. Mr Adani was impressed and expressed interest in collaborating with us," Dr Jagdale said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

