Gautam Adani Promises Rs 2 Lakh Crore Investment In Gujarat In 5 Years

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani today said that his company will invest Rs 55,000 crore till 2025 and over Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years in Gujarat.

Mr Adani made the announcement at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar. In attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and a host of dignitaries from across the globe.

"Mr Prime Minister, you don't just think of India's future but also shape it. Under your leadership, India is on its way to becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. You have successfully put India on a global map as a major power and are making her Atmanirbhar," Mr Adani said.

"The statistics of the past decade are remarkable: Since 2014, India's GDP has grown by 185%, and per capita income by a stunning 165%. This achievement is unparalleled, especially considering this decade's geopolitical conflicts and pandemic challenges," he added.

Mr Adani also announced the construction of the world's largest energy park in Kutch's Khavda which is spread over 725 square kilometres and is visible from space.

"We are expanding the green supply chain for an "Atmanirbhar". Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production," he said.

The Adani Group's massive investment will create over 1 lakh jobs in the state.

