"Extraordinary": Gautam Adani Praises Para Table Tennis Star Noorjahan Jamani

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani has showered praise on Noorjahan Jamani, a shining para-athlete, for her exceptional performance at the National Para Table Tennis Championships 2024-25.

"Just another incredible week at Adani," wrote Mr Adani on X. "Big congratulations to Noorjahan Jamani from Adani Airports," he added.

Ms Jamani clinched a Gold at the UTT National Para TT Championships and followed it up with a Gold in Women's Singles - Class 6, Silver in Mixed Doubles, and Bronze in Women's Doubles - a medal haul that Gautam Adani described as "extraordinary" and a moment of pride for the entire group.

"An extraordinary medal haul that fills us with pride," the industrialist wrote alongside a picture of himself alongside Ms Jamani who was proudly wearing her medals.

Representing the Ahmedabad Racquet Academy (ARA), Ms Jamani competed in the Women's Singles Class 8 category during one leg of the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championships and made it to the semi-finals.

The UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championships 2024-25, held under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), is one of the premier para-sports events in the country. The championship attracted around 260 para-athletes from across India.

The first edition of this season's championship was held from November 26 - 28, 2024, at Abhay Prashal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, while the second edition took place from March 17-19, this year, in Vadodara, hosted by the Table Tennis Association Baroda.

In the same post, Gautam Adani also acknowledged Kay Mehta from the Adani Business Development team, celebrating him as the company's very own "Bungee Champion." He was also in the picture in a wheelchair.

"Also with me is another fearless achiever, Kay Mehta, from our BizDev team - our very own Bungee Champion," Mr Adani wrote.

Despite being wheelchair-bound, Mr Mehta earlier went to bungee jump in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. "Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement," Mr Adani earlier said in a separate post. "From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower."

Mr Adani ended the post with, "Only those who have the passion to touch the sky are the ones who get to fly. We make it happen."

