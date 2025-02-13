"Life Bigger Than Exam": Gautam Adani After UP Student Dies By Suicide

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that failure is never the final destination, adding that life always gives a second chance.

He wrote a post on X about an 18-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who suicide after failing to clear the JEE exams.

"I have just this request to all of you - never consider failure as the final destination. Because life always gives a second chance…!" the Adani Group Chairman said on X.

अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबकर एक होनहार बेटी का यूं चले जाना हृदयविदारक है।



जीवन किसी भी परीक्षा से बड़ा होता है- यह बात अभिभावकों को खुद भी समझनी होगी और बच्चों को भी समझानी होगी।



मैं पढ़ाई में बहुत सामान्य था। पढ़ाई एवं जीवन में कई बार असफल भी हुआ, लेकिन हर बार जिंदगी ने नया… https://t.co/3s1WnINLcb — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 13, 2025

Expressing sadness over the death of the student, Mr Adani said: "It is heartbreaking to see a promising daughter go away under the burden of expectations".

The teen had left a note for her parents stating that she was "sorry" for "not fulfilling their dreams".

Sharing the lesson of life, he also advised parents to keep pressures away from themselves and their children.

"Life is bigger than any exam – parents will have to understand this themselves and also explain it to their children," Gautam Adani said.

Further, the Adani Group Chairman also opened up about his personal failures and how he came out of them.

"I was very normal in my studies," he said, adding that he "failed many times in studies and life".

"But every time life showed me a new path," Gautam Adani said.

Meanwhile, to help students fare well in their lives and reduce their exam-related stress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the eighth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha' has also discussed mental health and wellbeing.

During the session, the Prime Minister shared valuable lessons on nutrition and wellness; mastering pressure; challenging oneself; the art of leadership; beyond books – 360-degree growth; finding positives and more.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)