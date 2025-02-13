Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Life Bigger Than Exam": Gautam Adani After UP Student Dies By Suicide

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that failure is never the final destination.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Life Bigger Than Exam": Gautam Adani After UP Student Dies By Suicide
Life is bigger than any exam, Gautam Adani posted on X. (FILE)
New Delhi:

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that failure is never the final destination, adding that life always gives a second chance.

He wrote a post on X about an 18-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who suicide after failing to clear the JEE exams.

"I have just this request to all of you - never consider failure as the final destination. Because life always gives a second chance…!" the Adani Group Chairman said on X.

Expressing sadness over the death of the student, Mr Adani said: "It is heartbreaking to see a promising daughter go away under the burden of expectations".

The teen had left a note for her parents stating that she was "sorry" for "not fulfilling their dreams".

Sharing the lesson of life, he also advised parents to keep pressures away from themselves and their children.

"Life is bigger than any exam – parents will have to understand this themselves and also explain it to their children," Gautam Adani said.

Further, the Adani Group Chairman also opened up about his personal failures and how he came out of them.

"I was very normal in my studies," he said, adding that he "failed many times in studies and life".

"But every time life showed me a new path," Gautam Adani said.

Meanwhile, to help students fare well in their lives and reduce their exam-related stress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the eighth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha' has also discussed mental health and wellbeing.

During the session, the Prime Minister shared valuable lessons on nutrition and wellness; mastering pressure; challenging oneself; the art of leadership; beyond books – 360-degree growth; finding positives and more.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gautam Adani, Adani On UP Student, UP Student Death By Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now