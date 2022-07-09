YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Arrested After He Calls Fans At Noida Metro Station For Celebrations

Gaurav Taneja with his wife Ritu Rathee

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today after a his followers gathered in large numbers at a metro station to celebrate his birthday, reports ANI. Taneja, who runs the YouTube channel 'Flying Beast', had planned to celebrate his birthday at the Sector 51 Metro Station in Noida.

Yesterday, Taneja had posted a request on his Instagram page asking followers to gather at the metro station. Following this, thousands of people turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in a stampede.

UP | Visuals from earlier today after a huge crowd gathered at a metro station in Noida to celebrate the birthday of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' who was then arrested under Section 188 for violating Section 144. pic.twitter.com/1snTogpgpQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2022

His wife, Ritu Rathee, today said that she had booked an entire metro in which they would celebrate Taneja's birthday and cut the cake. "We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC. Lekin sabse milege zaroor (But we will meet everyone)," she posted on Instagram today morning.

Police have arrested Gaurav Taneja under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.