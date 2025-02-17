Congress' Gaurav Gogoi vs Himanta Sarma Over ISI Links Charge Against Wife

Amid allegations that his wife had links with the Pakistani spy agency, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has ripped into Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of trying to divert the attention since he is afraid of losing next year's state elections. The controversy erupted last week after the BJP alleged Elizabeth Coleburn, wife of Mr Gogoi, had ties with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while working in Islamabad under Tauqeer Sheikh, a former advisor to the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Mr Sarma, the BJP's most prominent face in the northeast, said yesterday Mr Gogoi's wife will be probed over her alleged links with the ISI as well as for participating in election campaigns despite being a British citizen. He also claimed that Mr Gogoi may have been "trapped unintentionally" in the matter and called for his wife's visa to be revoked.

The Chief Minister's remarks made it clear that the people of Assam have now recognized his real face, Mr Gogoi hit back during a press conference this morning.

"His facial expression seemed different, which shows that he is scared. The power he once held appears to have diminished, and his daily conversations have become inconsistent. This suggests that something specific is weighing on his mind," said the Congress MP from Jorhat in Assam.

The Congress leader, who represented the Kaliabor constituency twice between 2014 and 2024, said he has been consistent in sharing the facts, but the BJP's responses changed every day. The Assam government can conduct any inquiry but we know where we stand, he said, adding that legal actions are being discussed.

"It's the looming fear of the upcoming election. They have realized that the Congress will form the next government, and this is causing concern about what might happen in the future under Congress leadership," said Mr Gogoi.

The MP also said it is logical for the Chief Minister to fear the Congress and the people of Assam. "While he was in Singapore, he was saying something, now his words are different. Previously I was a culprit, now I am the victim. That's why I am saying again and again he changes his words each and every day," added Mr Gogoi.

Allegations And Response

Ms Coleburn was in Islamabad while working with the Climate and Knowledge Development Network (CDKN). She allegedly holds British citizenship. Mr Sarma has described the allegations against her as "very disturbing", which posed a threat to national security.

"Why is Elizabeth Coleburn working with Pakistani ISI agents," the Chief Minister had asked. "Will the Congress start supporting ISI and Pakistan to make their political ends meet? Why does the Congress party always turn out to be the best friend of Pakistan and ISI when it comes to conspiring against India?"

Mr Gogoi had trashed the allegations as "baseless" and warned he would take legal steps.

After a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Mr Sarma ordered the registration of an FIR against Mr Sheikh. In a press conference after that, he said the cabinet decided to take action in view of the broader national security implications.

Accusing the Pakistani national of disrupting communal harmony in Assam, Mr Sarma said an assessment of his social media activity and information available in the public domain shows he has been in contact with Ms Coleburn. "Both Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of a global climate action group called the CDKN, which operates in both India and Pakistan," he said.

The Chief Minister had alleged that after Ms Coleburn married Mr Gogoi, Mr Sheikh must have gained access to the Chief Minister's Office. Besides, her visit to the Pakistani embassy was also confirmed. Amid these serious charges, he had even claimed Mr Gogoi may have been "trapped unintentionally" and "blackmailed", due to which they would probe the matter from a "sympathetic view".