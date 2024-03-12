Sons Of Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot In Congress' 2nd List For Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress has announced a second list of 43 candidates for five states – Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and one seat of the Daman and Diu Union Territory. Prominent among the candidates are GenNext leaders Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi; Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath. The fielding of the three is expected to bring another barrage of dynastic politics allegations from the BJP

Nakul Nath, who was rumoured to be joining the BJP after his father was dropped from the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief's post, has been fielded again from Chhindwara, the constituency he currently represents. Nath senior, 77, has said he would not contest elections any more.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, will be contesting from Jorhat -- a change from the Kaliabor constituency he has been representing since 2019.

Vaibhav Gehlot, who will fight from Jalore, had lost the election from Jodhput to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2019.

Besides, the state's former police chief Harish Meena, will contest from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.

Rahul Kaswa, who crossed over from the BJp, will contest from Churu and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu.