High Court Seeks Assam Government Reply On Covid Situation In Tea Estates

Assam has logged 3.81 lakh Covid cases so far. (File Photo)

The Gauhati High Court has sought a written reply from the state government on Covid-19 situation in the tea estates before May 31. Many people working at Assam's tea estates have got infected amid India's fight against a deadly Covid wave.

Till May 19, a total of 1,851 people tested positive at 229 tea gardens of Assam, the government data shows.

So far, 214 tea estates have opened Covid care centres on the government's instructions. But they have limited facilities.

At least 12 people have died of coronavirus.

Officials have said the situation at tea garden seems to be "under control" but they are not ruling out the chances of a "further spread".

Responding to the situation, Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak stated: "Nevertheless we want a written reply from the state, which must come on record before the next date. As far the Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and their use in these tea gardens is concerned, we have absolutely no doubt that since the government already has the resources, these mobile medical units must be put in use for testing and other purposes in the tea gardens as well, if not already being done."

"The government in the counter affidavit must also show as to the test being done and what kind of test is being done for determination of COVID-19 infection."

The court was hearing a petition on issues relating to the present situation under amid Covid-19 pandemic in tea gardens of Assam.

There are about 800 tea gardens and 434 tea estates in Assam.