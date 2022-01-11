Gauhati High Court Notice To Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chief

The high court issued notice to the chairperson of the ARERA

A petition has been filed in the Gauhati High Court against the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority for allegedly not working as per the law. The high court issued notice to the chairperson of the ARERA and listed the matter for February 3.

"The issue which has been raised in this PIL (public interest litigation) is that the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which is a statutory authority created under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 is not functioning in accordance with law," the high court said.

It has also been said that even a website has not been created by the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority, although it is a requirement under the law.

As per the law, the functions of the authority include publishing and maintaining a website of records for public viewing of all real estate projects for which registration has been given.

The ARERA must also maintain a database on its website and add the names and photographs of defaulters including promoters, project details, registration for which has been revoked or have been penalised.

The authority must also add the names and photographs of real estate agents who have applied and registered under this law, "with such details as may be prescribed, including those whose registration has been rejected or revoked."