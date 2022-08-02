Gas Leak In Industrial Area Near Visakhapatnam, 50 Hospitalised

At least 50 workers fell ill today after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district. The workers complained of nausea and vomiting after the gas leak.

The workers - all women, according to news agency PTI - were administered first aid in the medical centre at the SEZ and later shifted to nearby hospitals.

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises," said Superintendent of Police, Anakapalle.

A similar incident occurred in the district on June 3 when more than 200 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore, nausea, and vomiting. Officials suspect that ammonia gas leaked from the Porus Laboratories unit in the area.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad visited the lab and conducted tests to determine the cause of the leak while the state Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of the lab.