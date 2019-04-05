Gas Cylinder Explosion, Barrack Burnt In Overnight Srinagar Jail Violence

The inmates burnt a temporary shelter and tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail

Inmates of a jail in Srinagar burnt their barracks after the authorities tried to shift some of them outside Kashmir valley on Thursday night. The police said they have rushed more forces to control the situation.

Sporadic violence at the high-security central jail continued through the night, with reports of gas cylinder explosions, sources said.

The inmates burnt a temporary shelter and tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail, police said, according to news agency PTI.

The jail has some 480 inmates. "No one was injured," a police officer told news agency IANS.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.