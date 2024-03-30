Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari's Funeral Today Amid Tight Security

Mukhtar Ansari was elected as an MLA in UP on five occasions.

The funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will take place amid heightened security in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur today. Following the completion of the postmortem examination at Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda district, Mr Ansari's body was brought to his hometown Ghazipur, covering a 400-kilometre route.

A convoy of 26 vehicles, including 24 police vehicles alongside the ambulance carrying Mr Ansari's body, made its way through districts like Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, and Varanasi, before reaching Ghazipur, where Mr Ansari's legacy is both feared and revered.

Mr Ansari's sons Umar Ansari and Abbas Ansari, and the latter's wife, accompanied by two cousins, were present inside the ambulance during the journey. The UP government planned the route in anticipation of security concerns, given Mr Ansari's notorious past and the sensitive nature of the situation.

The Ansaris have designated the family graveyard in Mohammadabad's Kali Bagh as the final resting place for the former leader. Heavy security has been deployed in Ghazipur and surrounding areas in anticipation of the funeral.

Family's Allegations

Despite the security arrangements, controversy looms over Mr Ansari's death. His family has alleged that he was subjected to "slow poisoning" during his incarceration. However, according to news agency PTI, a postmortem examination confirmed that Ansari, 68, died of a heart attack, conducted by a panel of five doctors at Rani Durgavati Medical College.

His family claims they were not informed directly about his demise and learned about it through the media.

Mr Ansari's life was marred by controversies and legal battles. In April 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Earlier this month, he received a life sentence for his involvement in obtaining an arms license using forged documents.

Criminal Record

His first encounter with law enforcement took place when he was just 15 years old. From thereon, his criminal record burgeoned, with a staggering 65 cases lodged against him, ranging from murder to extortion.

However, Mr Ansari's notoriety did not deter his foray into politics. He was elected as an MLA in UP on five occasions, representing different political parties.

Despite his criminal graph escalating over the years, Mr Ansari continued to wield political influence, even founding his own party, Qaumi Ekta Dal (QED), and securing electoral victories. However, his criminal pursuits eventually caught up with him, with numerous convictions and ongoing trials in various courts.