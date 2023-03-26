Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed Fears For Life, Refuses To Leave Jail

Sources said Atiq Ahmed's lawyer will file a petition in the Allahabad high court.

Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed will seek sentencing by video conference in a kidnapping case, as he is fears for his life, sources have said. Atiq Ahmed -- a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh currently in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, fears he will be killed -- either by a staged accident or an encounter -- while being taken to a court in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Atiq Ahmed's sentencing in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case is due on March 28.Another man allegedly involved in the murder case was shot in an encounter earlier this month.

Atiq Ahmed is now refusing to come out of jail, though the Uttar Pradesh Police team is there to take him into custody. Sources said the team is in talks with the Sabarmati jail authorities, who have told them that need a clearance from the Supreme Court to take his custody. The 60-year-old has been lodged there at the behest of the top court, sources said.

Atiq Ahmed is the main accused in the murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal, which took place in 2005. He is also accused of killing Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder.

Umesh Pal was abducted in 2005 and later released. On the last day of hearing in the kidnapping case, February 24, he was killed. A video of the daylight murder was widely circulated, pushing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to say that he would destroy crime syndicates in the state.

On March 14, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, the man who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police.

Sources said Atiq Ahmed's legal team was under the impression that the sentencing was to happen by video conferencing and they have just been informed otherwise. He would be taken to Prayagraj by road, in a police van -- a journey of more than 30 hours.

Sources in the legal team said the process of preparing the production warrant was done in a very secretive manner.

Atiq Ahmed's lawyer will file a petition in the Allahabad high court seeking sentence through video conferencing. His brother Ashraf Ahmed, who is lodged in a jail in Bareilly, will to be taken to court.

Atiq Ahmed, a former MP and five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh, is accused in more than 100 cases.