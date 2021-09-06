Gangster Found Dead In UP Village

The man was involved in the murder of a jail warden outside the district prison a few years ago.

The body of a sharp shooter and gangster was found in the sugarcane fields in a village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

He was identified as Sonu Tyagi, they said.

The body was found in Chokda village under the Charthawal police station limits on Sunday evening, the police said, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sonu Tyagi was a history-sheeter and was involved in the murder of a jail warden outside the district prison a few years ago.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)