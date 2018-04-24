Gangster Wanted For Heists In India, Nepal Held In Uttar Pradesh After Gunfight

Avinash Chandra Tripathi carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest, officials said today.
The gangster and his aides were cornered by a STF team near Jubilee College about 11.30 pm on Monday and arrested after a shoot-out, they said.
Giving details, they claimed Avinash Chandra Tripathi escaped from police custody in 2014 in Lucknow and was involved in a case of Rs one crore loot in Maharashtra the same year, a Rs 60 lakh loot from a jeweller in Vadodara in Gujarat in 2015 and a two kg gold loot in Ghangadi in Nepal last year.
A pistol, a number of cartridges, two diamonds and a gold necklace and a SUV were recovered from their possession, the STF officials claimed.