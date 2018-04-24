Gangster Wanted For Heists In India, Nepal Held In Uttar Pradesh After Gunfight

Avinash Chandra Tripathi carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest, officials said today.

All India | | Updated: April 24, 2018 23:45 IST
Avinash Chandra Tripathi was arrested in Lucknow following an encounter (Representational)

Lucknow:  A notorious criminal, wanted for carrying out daring heists in India and Nepal, and four of his associates were arrested in Lucknow following an encounter with the Special Task Force or STF, of the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said today.

The gangster and his aides were cornered by a STF team near Jubilee College about 11.30 pm on Monday and arrested after a shoot-out, they said.

Giving details, they claimed Avinash Chandra Tripathi escaped from police custody in 2014 in Lucknow and was involved in a case of Rs one crore loot in Maharashtra the same year, a Rs 60 lakh loot from a jeweller in Vadodara in Gujarat in 2015 and a two kg gold loot in Ghangadi in Nepal last year.

Others arrested were identified as Shamsher Singh, Santosh Kumar, Rahul Tripathi and Vishal Tripathi, they said.

A pistol, a number of cartridges, two diamonds and a gold necklace and a SUV were recovered from their possession, the STF officials claimed.

Avinash Chandra TripathiSpecial Task Force (STF)

