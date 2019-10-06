Gang-Rape Survivor Kills Self, Writes Names Of Rapists On Hand: UP Cops

The woman was raped by three men about an year ago (Representational)

A gang-rape survivor committed suicide in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after being allegedly harassed by her assaulters to withdraw the case against them, police said.

The 24-year-old woman also wrote the names of the accused on her hand before committing the suicide on Saturday evening, police said.

The woman was raped by three men about an year ago and the accused were on bail since then, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused were threatening and harassing her daughter to withdraw the rape case against them.

On his complaint, another case has been registered against the accused, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, he said.

