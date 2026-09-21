Ganesha Idol Decorated With Notes Worth Rs 1.93 Crore Draws Crowds In Telangana

A Ganesha idol adorned with currency notes worth Rs 1.93 crore has become a major attraction at the ongoing Ganesh Navaratri celebrations in Warangal.

At Vinayaka Trust Bhavan in Vasavi Colony, Shivanagar, Lord Ganesha has been lavishly decorated with bundles of Indian currency notes as part of the special Dhanalakshmi Puja.

The unusual display has been drawing large crowds of devotees and visitors from across the city.

According to the organisers, the value of the currency used for the decoration has increased substantially this year. Notes worth Rs 1.51 crore were used last year, and an additional Rs 42 lakh has been added this year, taking the total to Rs 1.93 crore.

The currency-adorned idol has become the centrepiece of the celebrations, with devotees offering prayers for financial prosperity, business growth and good fortune.

Special Lakshmi Ganapathi pujas and Ganapati homams are being conducted at the venue, along with annadanam and other religious programmes. Businesspeople, in particular, have been visiting the pandal to seek blessings for prosperity.

With nearly Rs 2 crore in currency notes on display, the organisers have made additional security arrangements.

CCTV cameras and private security personnel have been deployed at the pandal to monitor the premises and manage the large gathering of devotees.

The trust said it has been organising Ganesh celebrations for 23 years, with a series of religious and community programmes held annually.

This year, however, it is the sight of Rs 1.93 crore in currency notes surrounding Lord Ganesha that has captured public attention, turning the Shivanagar pandal into one of Warangal's most talked-about Ganesh festival attractions.