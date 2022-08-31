President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi began today and 2022 marks the return of its grand celebration after two years of COVID-induced restrictions.

President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi: The festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India. (File)

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion.

He shared a shloka in Sanskrit on Twitter and wrote: "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi began today and 2022 marks the return of its grand celebration after two years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious 10-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.