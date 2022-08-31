President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi: The festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India. (File)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion.

He shared a shloka in Sanskrit on Twitter and wrote: "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

