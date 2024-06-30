Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs In Gwalior Zoo

There are six adult tigers in the zoo - four male and two female, an official said.

A tigress has given birth to three cubs, including one white-coloured, at a zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said.

The cubs and their mother are in isolation and being monitored as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, zoo's in-charge Upendra Yadav told reporters here on Saturday.

The tigress, named Durga, gave birth to the three cubs at the Gandhi Prani Udyan on Friday night, he said.

Last year, Durga gave birth to two cubs, the official said.

With the latest addition of three cubs, the number of tigers in the zoo, run by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, has gone up to nine, he said.

There are six adult tigers in the zoo - four male and two female, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)