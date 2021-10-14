Conservation Body Bans Tourist Activities In Core Zone Of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Tourist activities had been started in the Chilla and Motichoor ranges of the reserve on September 1.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority or NTCA has asked the Uttarakhand forest department to ban all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Tourist activities had been started in the Chilla and Motichoor ranges of the reserve on September 1.

In a letter to Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden on October 6, the National Tiger Conservation Authority asked him to stop all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the reserve with immediate effect.

It is in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972, and National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines issued in 2012, the letter said.

When contacted Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari said the National Tiger Conservation Authority order is being implemented.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)