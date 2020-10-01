President's Gandhi Jayanti Message: 'Follow Mantra Of Truth, Nonviolence'

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: President Kovind paid his homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, President Ram Nath Kovind in his message to the nation said, "On the occasion of 151st anniversary of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to him on behalf of our grateful nation." President Kovind said, "...Gandhiji is remembered not only in India but all over the world. He remains a source of inspiration for all humanity. His life-story empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society".

"Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence...and make Gandhiji's dreams come true," the President said.

Mahatma Gandhi's "message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society...," the President said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi's "values were relevant yesterday as are today and will remain in the future".

President Kovind praised the government's programmes and said, Gandhiji's ideals are behind the "Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and downtrodden, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages".

"People now realize that the solution to the biggest of the problems can be found through the path of goodwill and tolerance as suggested by Gandhiji," the President said.