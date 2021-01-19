'Stellar Intent, Remarkable Grit': PM On India's Series Win In Australia

Brisbane Test: Rishabh Pant is being praised for his heroics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team today shortly after Australia was defeated in its fortress Gabba. India won the fourth and the final test of the series in Brisbane, Australia, with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The victory is being hailed as historic. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets, according to news agency ANI. The Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, is a major sports stadium in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, Australia.

A virtual celebration began on Twitter with a large number of political leaders among others putting out congratulatory messages. "Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series win. Entire nation is proud of your remarkable achievement. Well played Team India!" Home Minister Amit Shah wrote.

"What a Game at Brisbane! It is one of the most memorable victories in recent years. Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test Match and the series against Australia. This stupendous victory in Australia is truly remarkable. Well played Team India," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed his enthusiasm on Twitter. "One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS (sic)," his post read.

The BJP's Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, Niti Aayog's Amitabh Kant, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot were among others who posted messages for Team India.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the team as it retains the Border-Gavaskar trophy after chasing down 328 in the final test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)