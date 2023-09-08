Watch: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Shakes A Leg With Folk Dancers At Delhi Airport

The G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi tomorrow.

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director and Chairman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrived in the national capital on Thursday to attend the much-anticipated G20 Summit. On arrival, she received a warm welcome at the New Delhi airport and was greeted by a vibrant cultural dance performance.

A cultural team showcased a traditional folk dance on a Sambalpuri song in order to welcome the IMF chief to the country. In return, Ms Georgieva showed her appreciation by applauding their performance and also by attempting a few dance steps herself.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a video on Twitter showing Ms Georgieva shaking a leg and joining in the Sambalpuri artists. "Difficult to resist #Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetary Fund Ms. @KGeorgieva arrives in India for #G20 summit to a #Sambalpuri song and dance welcome . #OdiaPride" he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Difficult to resist #Sambalpuri beats .



MD International Monetary Fund Ms. @KGeorgieva arrives in India for #G20 summit to a #Sambalpuri song and dance welcome . #OdiaPridepic.twitter.com/4tx0nmhUfK — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 8, 2023

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 19,000 views and thousands of likes. "Absolutely wonderful, Proud moment for Odias," wrote one user in the comment section. "This is the strength of our culture and music," said another.

"Superb display of Bhartiya Culture and Music and Dance," wrote a third user. "How beautiful video! Though she is in great position but didn't let Die Child in her. kudos to her. Such a warming," added another.

Notably, the G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi tomorrow. The mega event will take place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

Some of the world's most powerful and influential leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and other heads of state, will witness discussion on issues ailing the world. The Summit will also see the participation of top administrators from international organisations such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

