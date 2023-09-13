G20 Summit Done, PM Modi's Dinner Plan With 450 Delhi Cops

The Delhi Police had a difficult task on their hands both before and during the summit.

In a bid to ensure that the contributions of everyone who was part of making the G20 Summit a success are recognised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to have dinner with personnel from the Delhi Police this week.

Sources in the force said Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has sought a list of personnel from each district - from constables to inspectors - who did an excellent job during the summit last weekend.

The list is expected to have 450 personnel, who, along with Mr Arora, are likely to have dinner with the Prime Minister at Bharat Mandapam, which was the venue of the G20 Summit.

This is not the first time PM Modi will be recognising the efforts of people involved in a major achievement. In May, ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, he had felicitated the labourers involved in its construction.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Arora had also awarded the Commissioner of Police's special commendation disc and certificate to some Delhi Police personnel for their contribution to the G20 Summit.

The order announcing this, which was dated September 11, said, "The smooth, professional and precise execution of the colossal G20 arrangement, which saw participation, commitment and contribution from the entire rank and file of Delhi Police, was made possible only by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objectives of the mega arrangement by every participant."

The Delhi Police had a difficult task on their hands both before and during the summit, which saw the largest congregation of world leaders in the country in recent memory.

To ensure the highest levels of security and secrecy, the Special Protection Group and Delhi Police personnel also used code words for the hotels where the leaders and their delegations were staying

The ITC Maurya Sheraton, where US President Joe Biden was staying, was code-named 'Pandora' and 'Samara' was the name for Shangri-La, where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy, were living during the summit.

Code words were also used for places that the leaders would visit. Rajghat was called 'Rudpur' and Pragati Maidan, where the summit was held, was 'Niketan'.