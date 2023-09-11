G20 Culture Corridor: A Glimpse At Member Countries' Shared Heritage

A replica of the bronze Harappan girl sculpture from the Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation.

The one-of-its-kind 'Culture Corridor' project was unveiled on Saturday, coinciding with the opening of the G20 summit.

The 'Culture Corridor' has been set up at the venue for the G20 guests, which will showcase a unique international project called 'Culture Corridor: G20 Digital Museum'.

It represents and celebrates the shared heritage of G20 members and invitee countries.

It also incorporates the iconic and notable cultural objects and the heritage of the G20 members and nine invitee countries.

Here are some of the artefacts from different countries displayed at the Culture Corridor in the Bharat Mandapam:

Belvedere Apollo, the bronze statue from Italy. Once housed in the Vatican Palace and now in the Vatican Museum, it epitomises the ideal of beauty from the Renaissance period.

Volkswagen Beetle miniature models from Germany, an emblem of Germany's engineering prowess.

A sculpture of a Bodhi Tree inside Bharat Mandapam.

The golden mask and ceremonial chair of King Tutankhamun, one of the most iconic figures in Egyptian history.

Traditional Khakass, women's traditional dress adorned with Pogo and a wedding breast plate, symbolizing fertility and prosperity in Russia.

A conch made of bronze is installed outside the Bharat Mandapam.