'Future Of Mobility': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Video Of Self-Driving Scooter

The vehicle is named Ola Solo.

Ola recently unveiled "Ola Solo," a cutting-edge addition to the electric scooter industry. The vehicle, dubbed "India's first autonomous electric scooter," is equipped with features that are designed to completely change urban transportation. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news about the self-driving electric scooter.

The announcement was initially made on April 1 and many considered it to be an April Fools Day prank, however, on Tuesday, the CEO confirmed the development of the vehicle. "Not just an April fools joke! We announced Ola Solo yesterday. It went viral and many people debated whether it's real or an April fools joke! While the video was meant to provide a laugh to people, the technology behind it is something we've been working on and have prototyped. It shows the kind of pioneering work our engineering teams are capable of," Mr Aggarwal said in the post.

Not just an April fools joke!



We announced Ola Solo yesterday. It went viral and many people debated whether it's real or an April fools joke!



While the video was meant to provide a laugh to people, the technology behind it is something we've been working on and have… pic.twitter.com/4AUEqtPBGW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 2, 2024

He continued, "Ola Solo is a glimpse into the future of mobility and our engineering teams are working on autonomous and self-balancing tech in two wheelers which you'll see if future products from us." The CEO also shared a video of a self-driving two-wheeler in the parking lot of a complex.

Ola claims that the Solo is an electric scooter that is traffic-smart, AI-enabled, and completely autonomous. Every part of the Solo electric scooter, from hardware to software, has been "ideated, innovated, and manufactured" in-house, according to the company. "Hail a ride or drive your own Solo. We will disrupt ride hailing and local commerce!" Mr Aggarwal wrote on April 1.

Since being shared, the video of the self-driving scooter has impressed many on the internet.

"If this becomes a reality OLA will be untouchable in the Indian Market," said a user.

Another wrote, "Ola Solo isn't just a one-time joke. It's a step toward the future of getting around. Ola's engineering teams are busy developing tech for self-driving & self-balancing motorcycles, setting the stage for future products that will change how we travel from one place to another."

"My Mom daily walked 2km from steel plant gate to her office. She had a wish to buy a bike but couldn't afford it. If self-balancing bikes with automatic stand, when speed is zero, becomes reality, I might gift her one," commented a user.

"Guided driving itself ends up in accidents in Ola because of fire accidents and quality issues, if unguided driving then we are in for a catastrophe," said another person.

An X user wrote, "Now run this on potholes"