'Fulfilling Constitutional Duty': Adani Group's Pranav Adani After Voting

Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) of Adani Group exercised his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday, along with his family members.

Taking to X, Pranav Adani wrote that India's elections aren't just the world's largest but are a remarkable showcase of diversity and unity, where every vote counts.

"I just voted, fulfilling my constitutional duty. Now it's your turn! Make your voice heard. Cast your vote," the X post read.

India's elections aren't just the world's largest. They are a remarkable showcase of diversity and unity, where every vote counts. I just voted, fulfilling my constitutional duty. Now it's your turn! Make your voice heard. Cast your vote. #Elections2024pic.twitter.com/atlIBzX56V — Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) May 7, 2024

Earlier, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth in the Mahmadpura Primary School, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Adani emphasised India's forward march and urged citizens to participate in the democratic process.

Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation. Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/nMAfAhQEdD — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 7, 2024

"India is progressing forward, and will continue to advance further," he stated.

Mr Adani highlighted the significance of the election day, describing it as a "great festival of democracy."

He said, "Today is this great festival of democracy, and I urge all citizens to come out and cast their vote."

Polling is on in 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

General elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be counted on June 4.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)