Fugitive Economic Offender Tag For Himachal University Promoters In In Rs 387-Crore Fake Degree Case

The Special PMLA Court in Shimla has declared Ashoni Kanwar and her son, Mandeep Rana, as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) in connection with a multi-crore fake degree scam. The order, issued on January 3, 2026, comes in response to an application by the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Shimla Sub-Zonal Office.

The ED's probe stems from three FIRs registered at the Dharampur Police Station in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Raj Kumar Rana, along with his wife Ashoni Kanwar and son Mandeep Rana, allegedly ran a syndicate selling fake degrees to agents and students. These degrees were issued under the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan.

The ED estimates the scam generated Rs 387 crore in illegal proceeds. These funds were reportedly used to acquire various movable and immovable assets across several states, registered under the names of the accused and related entities.

To date, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 200 crore, a move already confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA.

While the ED filed a prosecution complaint against 14 individuals and two entities, the mother-son duo failed to appear in court despite a summons issued in January 2023. This led to non-bailable warrants being issued in November 2023.

Further investigations confirmed that both Ashoni Kanwar and Mandeep Rana fled India shortly after the FIRs were registered. They are currently believed to be residing in Australia. Despite repeated attempts to secure their return, the accused have refused to join the investigation or face trial.

By declaring them Fugitive Economic Offenders under the FEOA, 2018, the court has cleared the way for the government to seize their properties. The ED has stated that further investigations into the matter are ongoing.