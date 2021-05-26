Mehul Choksi Captured In Dominica While Trying To Flee To Cuba: Sources

Sources said Mehul Choksi had reached Dominica by boat (File)

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi -- wanted in connection with the PNB loan fraud case -- has been captured from Dominica while trying to flee to Cuba, sources have said. The 62-year-old had gone missing earlier this week from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, where he fled in 2018.

With a lookout circular issued against him, he was caught by the local police in Dominica.

The process to hand him over to Antigua authorities is underway.