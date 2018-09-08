From Shatrughan Sinha, Lavish Praise For One Of BJP's Most Bitter Rivals

Shatrughan Sinha is often seen at odds with his party's line (File)

One of the harshest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal was the recipient of copious praise from BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday. The Delhi Chief Minister and his Aam Aadmi Party government had done excellent work in health and education, Mr Sinha said, also praising the Delhi government's upcoming doorstep delivery of services scheme.



Mr Sinha, known for his frequent takedowns of his own party's decisions and not sparing even PM Modi of censures, attended the 'Jan Adhikar' rally organised by the party in the national capital on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha were also present in the rally.



After the rally, Shatrughan Sinha showered praise on the party on Twitter. He wrote, "The enthusiastic (sic) karyakarta, the massive, overwhelming and responsive crowd showed it all. My wishes and appreciation.



"Hope, wish & pray that AAP (sic) prototype becomes the role model, real motivator & other party/people/CMs & other ....emulate, this inspiring result in the field of health, education and doorstep delivery," he wrote in the following tweet.



Shatrughan Sinha, a BJP lawmaker from Patna Sahib, is often seen at odds with his party's line on social media and public appearances. He is known for making stinging attacks on senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticised the Prime Minister in July for leaving for a three-nation tour when parliament was in session.



Speaking at the rally, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal all but spelled out that Shatrughan Sinha was not averse to the idea of contesting Lok Sabha elections even if the BJP did decided to not give him a ticket. He said,"Shatrughan ji is contesting the election. He is not rejecting the idea."



The AAP rally also had in attendance another estranged BJP veteran. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal urged former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to contest the next Lok Sabha elections as well though he did not name the party or the constituency from which he should take on the BJP.