India's Prime Ministers Since Independence: Tenure And Achievements

Narendra Modi is only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.

The Prime Minister of India serves as the nation's chief executive, commanding the Council of Ministers and supervising the Union Government. Although the President is the head of state in a ceremonial capacity, the Prime Minister exercises executive authority. India has seen 15 prime ministers since it gained Independence in 1947.

Let's take a look at their tenure, accomplishments and contributions:

Jawaharlal Nehru (August 15, 1947 - May 27, 1964)

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, served for 17 years, the longest tenure so far. Mr Nehru was affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru" among children, and his birthday, November 14, is celebrated across the country as Children's Day.

Jawaharlal Nehru is widely regarded as one of the principal architects of modern India. He was instrumental in establishing some of the country's most prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He oversaw the preparation of the blueprint for the first Five-Year Plan. In agriculture, his government initiated significant irrigation projects and laid the groundwork for reform, which later contributed to the Green Revolution.

Gulzarilal Nanda (May 27, 1964 - June 9, 1964 | January 11, 1966 - January 24, 1966)

Gulzarilal Nanda, the second Prime Minister of India, held office for two brief terms as interim leader. His time in the PM office was less than a month. Despite the short duration, his contributions were significant during a period marked by political instability following the India-China War in 1962 and the India-Pakistan War in 1965. Mr Nanda played a crucial role in organising the Indian National Trade Union Congress. His dedication to public service was recognised in 1997 when he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Lal Bahadur Shastri (June 9, 1964 - January 11, 1966)

Lal Bahadur Shastri, the third Prime Minister of India, championed the White and Green Revolutions, which transformed India's agricultural landscape and improved food security. Mr Shastri's leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan War was pivotal, culminating in a significant victory for India. His iconic slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," resonated deeply with the public, uniting soldiers and farmers and highlighting their essential roles in the nation's progress. Under his guidance, the dairy industry flourished, setting the stage for Operation Flood in 1970, which revolutionised milk production in India. Lal Bahadur Shastri maintained strong international relations, exemplified by the signing of the Tashkent Agreement.

Indira Gandhi (January 24, 1966 - March 24, 1977 | January 14, 1980 - October 31, 1984)

Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman Prime Minister of India. Her leadership was instrumental during the 1971 war against Pakistan, eventually leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Among her key achievements, Ms Gandhi nationalised banks. She focused on reducing unemployment and introduced policies for equal pay for men and women, promoting gender equality in the workforce. Her tenure strengthened both international and domestic policies. She also oversaw the integration of Sikkim into the Indian state in 1975.

Morarji Desai (March 24, 1977 - July 28, 1979)

Morarji Desai was the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India. One of his notable achievements was the enactment of the 44th Amendment to the Constitution of India, which aimed to strengthen democratic rights and safeguard civil liberties. He implemented bold economic measures, including the ban on high-denomination currency notes of Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, on January 16, 1978, to weed out black money. He also championed peace activism, initiating talks with Pakistan to ensure stability in the region. Morarji Desai died at the age of 99, earning the distinction of being the world's oldest former head of government.

Chaudhary Charan Singh (July 28, 1979 - January 14, 1980)

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as India's Prime Minister for 170 days. During his time at the helm, he focused on improving the conditions of farmers and advocating for agricultural reform. Known as a champion of the agrarian community, his birth anniversary, December 23, is celebrated as Kisan Diwas.

Rajiv Gandhi (October 31, 1984 - December 2, 1989)

Rajiv Gandhi, the son of Indira Gandhi, was the youngest Prime Minister of India. He was instrumental in ushering in significant advancements in science and technology, laying the groundwork for the country's burgeoning IT sector. Recognising the importance of education, Rajiv Gandhi implemented major reforms, transforming higher education in the country and making it more accessible and modern. Coming from the influential Gandhi-Nehru family, he entered politics following the death of his brother, Sanjay Gandhi. His leadership marked a major shift in India's economic landscape. He worked to reduce the licence raj, ensuring a more business-friendly environment.

VP Singh (December 2, 1989 - November 10, 1990)

Vishwanath Pratap Singh, also known as VP Singh, served as Prime Minister for 11 months. He made significant contributions to social justice by implementing the Mandal Commission Report, which recommended reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government jobs and educational institutions. He also oversaw the passage of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act of 1989. Mr Singh managed domestic controversies, notably addressing the kidnapping of his home minister's daughter. His leadership was crucial in handling tensions with Pakistan, successfully thwarting attempts to provoke a border conflict. He took the step of apologising for Operation Blue Star, acknowledging its impact on communal relations. VP Singh's efforts to curb insurgency in Punjab showed his commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.

Chandra Shekhar (November 10, 1990 - June 21, 1991)

Chandra Shekhar served as PM for just over seven months. He holds the distinction of being the first Prime Minister to lead a coalition government at the Centre. One of his achievements was his role in preventing India from defaulting on sovereign repayments, ensuring the country's financial stability during a challenging economic period.

PV Narasimha Rao (June 21, 1991 - May 16, 1996)

PV Narasimha Rao served as Prime Minister of India for a single term, during which he spearheaded transformative economic reforms. His tenure marked a transition from a mixed economy to a market economy. One of his most significant achievements was managing India's economic crisis in 1991. He abolished the Licence Raj, eliminating restrictive regulations that stifled business and innovation. Under his leadership, India opened its equity markets to foreign investments.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (May 16, 1996 - June 1, 1996 | March 19, 1998 - April 29, 1999 | October 3, 1999 - May 10, 2004)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is one of India's most recognised political leaders, having served as Prime Minister for 13 days in 1996 and two terms from 1998 to 2004. During his time in office, Mr Vajpayee oversaw Operation Vijay, the successful military campaign during the Kargil War against Pakistan. He played a major role in making India a nuclear power, overseeing the successful Pokhran II nuclear tests. Atal Bihari Vajpayee also championed economic reforms, encouraging private sector participation and foreign investments. His administration launched the National Highway Development Project. He implemented the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, an initiative aimed at achieving universal primary education for children across India.

HD Deve Gowda (June 1, 1996 - April 21, 1997)

Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda served as PM for just under a year. He focused on the issues the country's farmers faced at the time. One of his notable achievements was kickstarting the Delhi Metro project, which revolutionised urban transportation in the national capital.

Inder Kumar Gujral (April 21, 1997 - March 19, 1998)

Inder Kumar Gujral also served as PM for just under a year. One of his key achievements was the formulation of the Gujral Doctrine, a major approach in India's foreign policy, which emphasised building strong relationships with neighbouring countries through cooperation and goodwill rather than through coercion. This doctrine marked a big shift in India's diplomatic strategy, ensuring better ties with countries in South Asia.

Manmohan Singh (May 22, 2004 - May 26, 2014)

Dr Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, a period marked by significant economic and social reforms. He is credited with implementing the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act. As a renowned economist and former finance minister, Dr Singh led India to the highest GDP growth rate since Independence, making it the world's second-fastest-growing economy during his tenure. He also launched the National Rural Health Mission to improve healthcare access in rural areas. His administration also strengthened India's global standing through improved diplomatic relations, exemplified by the landmark civil nuclear deal with the United States.

Narendra Modi (May 26, 2014 - present)

Narendra Modi is only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms. He has introduced a number of key initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India and Digital India over the last 11 years. One of his key achievements is the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, a reform to streamline the taxation system and enhance the ease of doing business across the country.

PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Yojana, which includes various welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the economically disadvantaged. He has also championed the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, a nationwide cleanliness drive. PM Modi launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in January 2015, which addresses the declining child sex ratio and promotes women's empowerment throughout their life cycle.

His list of achievements include the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, new law on Triple Talaq and reforming criminal justice system with the implementation of three new criminal laws.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India has gained prominence as a global player building strong ties with world powers. During PM Modi's tenure, India held the G20 presidency for the first time and hosted the G20 summit in September 2023. India also became the fifth-largest economy in the world.