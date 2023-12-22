'From Colonial Hangover To Police State': Kapil Sibal On 3 Criminal Laws

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the three criminal bills.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah, saying there is "nothing Indian" about the three bills passed in the Rajya Sabha to overhaul the criminal justice system, claiming it is a move from a "colonial hangover" to a "police state".

"Criminal Law Bills Made for India For Indians, said Shah. My take: Nothing Indian about them 90% remain the same The balance: Move from the "colonial hangover" to a "police state," Mr Sibal posted on his official social media account, X.

Amit Shah



Criminal Law Bills



Made for India

For Indians , said Shah



My take :



Nothing Indian about them



90% remain the same



The balance :



Move from the “colonial hangover” to a “police state” — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 22, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the three Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha to overhaul the criminal justice system will shape an indigenous criminal justice system for the country replacing the laws once promulgated by the British.

Taking to X, the Union Minister said that the new justice system will be empowered by state-of-the-art technologies to deliver transparent and swift justice to all.

"Congratulations to all Bharatwasis on this proud moment as our nation finally gets its criminal justice laws. It is a matter of great pride that the three bills passed in Parliament today will replace the laws once promulgated by the British and will shape an indigenous criminal justice system for Bharat," Mr Shah said.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the three criminal bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- replacing the colonial laws namely the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act with Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointing its a "begging of a new era" aimed at making time-bound justice delivery to Indians by protecting their human rights.

Giving prominence to crimes against women and children, murder and crimes against the nation, these three bills were passed by voice vote.

YSRCP, BJD, TDP, AIADMK, TMC (M), and UPP (L) leaders took part in the debate supporting the three bills, with many of them giving suggestions for holding English titles for them along with Hindi.

However, the majority of the opposition members did not attend the debate on Wednesday, when the three bills were passed in the Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)