From Arvind Kejriwal's Aide To Critic: All About Raaj Anand Who Quit AAP

He was fielded by the party from Patel Nagar reserved constituency in 2020 Assembly polls (File)

Raaj Kumar Anand, who shocked an already beleaguered AAP on Wednesday by quitting the party and the government, was associated with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since his anti-corruption movement days.

But as he quit the Cabinet, he said the Aam Aadmi Party which was born out of a crusade against corruption is "embroiled" in corruption now and it has "become difficult for me to stay in this party".

The Patel Nagar MLA's story is one of rags to riches though. According to his official bio on the Delhi government portal, his parents had to send him to his maternal grandparents in Aligarh "due to poverty".

"His maternal grandfather was a ragman and whose financial condition was not that good so that he could educate his grandson," the portal said.

The 57-year-old leader's profile also describes him as a person whose life was "full of struggles". Anand had to work as a "child labourer" in a padlock factory in Aligarh, it read.

But he later on succeeded as a businessman. "From making pillows by using discarded foam from factories to becoming a successful businessman in Rexine Leather, Anand's journey may appear to be an easy and simple, but in reality it has gone through many difficulties and ups and downs," it said.

In his Delhi Assembly poll affidavit in 2020, his assets were pegged at Rs 78.9 crore.

Speaking to reporters as he resigned from the party, he said, "I joined Arvind Kejriwal at a time when he said from the Ramlila Ground (the venue for the India Against Corruption movement) that country will change after its politics changes. Politics did not change but the politicians have now changed."

"The Aam Aadmi Party is embroiled in corruption. Given the situation, it has become difficult for me to stay in this party. That is why through your medium I want to convey that I am resigning from this party and my minister's post," he told the reporters.

A masters of arts (political science) from Bundelkhand University, Anand actively participated in the 'India Against Corruption' in 2011 under the "influence" of Mr Kejriwal.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founded by Mr Kejriwal and other leaders of the anti-corruption movement in 2012. He was fielded by the party from Patel Nagar reserved constituency in 2020 Assembly polls that he won by defeating his nearest rival from the BJP.

In November 2022, he joined the Delhi cabinet and was holding the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurdwara Elections and Cooperative.

