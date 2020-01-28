Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir As Minimum Temperature Dips

The minimum in Srinagar settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday even as the cold wave in the valley further subsided, an official of the MET department said.

While there was heavy snowfall in upper reaches of the valley, the plains received light snowfall.

The minimum in Srinagar settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, same as last night, he said.

Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir - registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in Kashmir, recording a low of minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Kokernag, in south, settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius while Kupwara recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, he added.