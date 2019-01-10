Fresh Snow, Rain Forecast As Intense Cold Grips Kashmir

Kashmir is likely to receive fresh snowfall for the next four days.

Cold wave conditions continued in the Kashmir on Thursday with weather officials forecasting fresh spell of rain and snow in the evening.

"A western disturbance (WD) is approaching Jammu and Kashmir. Under its influence, another spell of intermittent rain and snow is likely from today evening till January 13," a weather official said.

Even as the minimum temperature climbed up to minus 0.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday from Wednesday's minus 3 degrees Celsius, there was little relief from the intense cold wave sweeping the valley.

The minimum temperature in Pahalgam and Gulmarg was minus 11.4 and minus 8.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Leh was minus 15 degrees Celsius while and Kargil recorder minus 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Katra both recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature while Batote had 0.5, Bannihal 1.9 and Bhaderwah minus 0.9 as the night's lowest temperatures.

