Fresh Clashes In Manipur, Some Detained After Firing, Arson: Sources

Some people have been apprehended, army sources said. (File)

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Sunday, with reports of firing and arson, where ethnic violence has claimed at least 70 lives in the last month.

Army sources said security forces were responding appropriately to the situation and had apprehended a few people involved in the violence. They did not provide any details about the casualties or the extent of damage caused by the latest clashes.

The violence erupted on May 3, when indigenous groups, mainly Kukis, protested against a demand by the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category, which would give them reservation benefits and access to forest lands. The Meiteis are the majority community in Manipur while the Kukis are one of the tribal groups living in the hill areas.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

The clashes have led to arson and vandalism of houses, shops and vehicles, displacing thousands of people from both communities. The government has imposed curfews and internet bans in several areas to prevent further escalation of violence.

The Indian army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and provide security and relief to those affected. Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Manipur on Saturday to review the security situation and was briefed by the Eastern Command officials on the measures taken to bring the situation under control.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit Manipur on Monday to take stock of the situation and resolve the ethnic crisis. He is likely to meet with representatives of both communities and urge them to maintain peace and harmony.

Three personnel from the central Rapid Action Force deployed in the state were arrested by the police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in an attempt to set fire to a local shop in the New Checkon area in Imphal, officials said.

A Home Ministry statement said Somdev Arya, Kuldeep Singh and Pradeep Kumar of the RAF have been suspended with immediate effect and an enquiry into their conduct will be instituted.

The three central policemen had come to the area on Friday night in civilian clothes in a car and allegedly tried to set on fire a meat shop owned by a Naga tribal businessman, the police said.