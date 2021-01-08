Fresh Cases Of Bird Flu Reported In Parts Of Rajasthan

Fresh cases of birds death were reported from parts of Rajasthan. (Representational)

Fresh cases of birds death were reported from parts of Rajasthan on Friday, taking the tally to 2,166.

The avian influenza subtype H5N8 has been detected in 11 districts of the state, including the state capital.

As per the Animal Husbandry Department, the deaths of 329 birds, including 223 crows, 11 peacocks and 55 pigeons were reported in the state.

Animal Husbandry Department Director Virendra Singh said that necessary directions have been given to the poultry farms owners.

So far, avian influenza subtype H5N8 has been found in crows, whereas H5N1 has been found in poultry birds.

He said that there is no need to panic and the virus has been found mostly in crows, not poultry birds.