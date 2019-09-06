Free Ride On Delhi Metro A 'Problem', Says Supreme Court

The Delhi government should ensure proper financial health of Metro Rail network, the top court said.

The Delhi government's scheme allowing women to travel for free on the Metro rail network has come under heavy criticism from the Supreme Court for its potential to add to cost overruns.

The Delhi government should instead ensure that the financial health of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC is maintained properly and no steps are taken that might result in losses, the top court said. Taking a dig at the Arvind Kejariwal government, Justice Deepak Gupta -- one of the Judges in the Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra -- said, " If you allow people to travel free then it will be a problem.. if there are freebies then there will be a problem".

The observation by the bench came after the Delhi government objected to sharing loses with the centre.

"State is responsible for transport. We find nothing objectionable in case the metro suffers losses to be borne by the state as metro is a conveyance within the state and considering the nature of the facility the losses, if any, to be borne by state to ensure policies which do not cause any operational loss or otherwise to the running of the metro ...hence we do not find any substance in this objection," the bench observed.

The court however directed that the land cost for the 103.94 km long Phase IV project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio.

The bench asked the authorities concerned to ensure that no delay is caused in the Phase IV metro project and the total land cost of Rs 2,447.19 crore is released forthwith.

The bench directed both the Centre and the Delhi government to work out the modalities and release the amount of land cost within three weeks.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.