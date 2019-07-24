4 Workers Feared Dead In Landslide At State-Run Coal Mine In Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields landslide: The firm said it will take a week to resume operations (Representational)

Four workers are feared dead and nine have been injured in a landslide at a Coal India Ltd mine in Odisha, news agency Reuters quoted a company spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.

The open cast mine in Odisha, with production capacity of 20,000 tonnes a day, has been shut after the late Tuesday accident, said Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, the largest coal producer in the world.

"It will take at least a week to resume operations," Mr Mehra said.

India's numerous mines, some of them illegal and often in remote hilly terrain, also have a poor safety record, although there is little data as many accidents go unreported.

In December last year, 15 miners were killed in an illegal "rat-hole" coal mine in Meghalaya after it collapsed when water from a nearby river seeped into the mine.

With inputs from Reuters

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.