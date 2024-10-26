Coal India Limited Announces Openings For 640 Trainee Positions Through GATE 2025

CIL Recruitment 2024: Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced a recruitment drive for Management Trainee positions, with applications opening on October 29, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official CIL website until November 28, 2024. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 640 vacancies across various engineering disciplines.

Vacancy Details

The available positions are as follows:

Mining Engineering: 263

Civil Engineering: 91

Electrical Engineering: 102

Mechanical Engineering: 104

System Engineering: 41

Electronics & Telecommunication: 39

Application Process and Fees



Candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. However, SC/ST candidates and those with physical disabilities are exempt from this fee. The maximum age limit for applicants is set at 30 years.

Eligibility Criteria



To be eligible for the Management Trainee positions, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must have completed or be appearing in the final year of their BTech/BE.

Must possess a valid GATE 2025 score.

The selection process will be merit-based, relying on the candidates' GATE exam scores, followed by an interview or written test.

GATE 2025



The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination designed to assess candidates' understanding of various undergraduate engineering subjects. GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

Those who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India:



Candidates must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or must have completed their Bachelor's degree (of at least three years duration) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities.

GATE 2025 Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 test papers will include three types of questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple-Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Marking Scheme