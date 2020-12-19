Four Workers Badly Scalded As Molten Metal Spills At Visakhapatnam Plant

The injured have been hospitalised, officials said.

A container of molten metal accidentally fell on the ground, severely burning four workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh even as many others escaped with minor injuries.

The incident occurred inside the plant's Steel Melting Shop 2 on Friday when the ladle containing the liquid broke, causing the spill, the police said. The ladle was carrying the metal from the blast furnace when it snapped pouring out a huge quantity of liquid steel.

The workers ran helter-skelter but not before some of them suffered injuries, PTI reported. The severely injured among them were shifted to a hospital in Gajuwaka, the report said.

Authorities at the plant immediately put out the fire caused by the spill and evacuated the premises. The value of the spilled liquid steel was estimated at over Rs 1 crore.

Considered a Navratna, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is part of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam and was set up in 1971.