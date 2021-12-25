Four Terrorists Killed In 2 Separate Encounters With Security Forces In Shopian, Pulwama

Incriminating materials and arms have been seized from the terrorists by the forces (Representational)

Four terrorists have been killed in two encounters with security forces in the Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir today, the police said.

While two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in Shopian, two were killed in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian's Chowgam village area in south Kashmir after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

"During the search operation, the presence of terrorists was ascertained. They were given ample opportunities to surrender. Instead, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party who retaliated leading to an encounter," he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the official said. The terrorists have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora, Shopian, and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama.

"According to police records, the two were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to the terrorist group," he said.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines, and 32 rounds were seized, the official said.

Another encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Hardumir, Tral area of Pulwama district, he said.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the gunfight. Their identification and group affiliation are being done, the official said.