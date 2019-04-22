Four Teenagers Slip In Pond, Drown To Death in Jaipur's Bagru Village

A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC, police said.

Four teenage boys drowned in an artificial pond today while taking a bath, police said.

The incident took place in Bagru village on the outskirts of the city and the victims drowned trying to save each other, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Rai Singh Beniwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Gurjar (16), Roshan Gurjar (16), Kamal Gurjar (16) and Vikas Gurjar (15), the ACP said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, he added.

A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of the CrPC, police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.