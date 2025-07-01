India Hosts "Jaipur Foot" Camp in Kabul, Gives Prosthetic Limbs To Afghan Amputees

Indian officials recently organised a five-day "Jaipur Foot" camp in Afghanistan's Kabul to help rehabilitate several differently-abled people as part of humanitarian assistance, the ministry announced, sharing images from the camp. The ministry said that more than 70 people received prosthetic limbs that would help them in getting physical comfort and mental ease.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "As part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five-day Jaipur Foot camp was organised in Kabul by BMVSS, Jaipur."

"The camp saw an enthusiastic response, with around 75 prosthetic limbs successfully fitted."

The camp was organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), which is a not-for-profit organisation. It has served over 2.2 million beneficiaries worldwide in India and the world by providing limbs and other aids free of cost.

On Mr Jaiswal's post, one user wrote, "As an Afghan, I sincerely thank the people and Government of India for organizing the Jaipur Foot camp in Kabul. Providing prosthetic limbs to 75 Afghans is a kind and humanitarian gesture we deeply appreciate." "India has always been a good friend of Afghan people," another user said.

India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

From the COVID-19 pandemic to infrastructure development, India has been providing significant humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the country's people.

India further plans to engage in development projects, focusing on areas such as healthcare and education. New Delhi also provides scholarships and training programmes, aiming to build capacity and promote economic development.

Earlier this year, in April, India sent a shipment of 4.8 tonnes of vaccines to Afghanistan, which included rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B and influenza vaccines.