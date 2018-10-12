'Believe In All Of Them': Maneka Gandhi Says Panel To Handle #MeToo Cases

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said the government will form a committee to hear the #MeToo cases in India.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday said that the government will form a committee to advise it on actions to take on cases of sexual assault and harassment widely publicised as part of the #MeToo movement that has swept India.

"I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complaint. Cases of sexual harassment at work must be dealt with a policy of zero tolerance," she said in a statement.

The Ministry will be setting up a committee of senior judicial & legal persons as members to examine all issues emanating from the #MeTooIndia movement. #DrawTheLinepic.twitter.com/PiujKUXQVz - Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) October 12, 2018

The committee will look into the legal & institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of #SexualHarassmentAtWork and advise the

Ministry on how to strengthen these frameworks.#MeTooIndia#DrawTheLine - Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) October 12, 2018

Earlier this week, Ms Gandhi, the minister for women and child development, said that sex harassment complaints should be allowed even 10-15 years later and said she was happy that the #MeToo campaign has encouraged women to speak about crimes committed against them.

"You will always remember the person who did it, which is why we have written to the Law Ministry that complaints should be without any time limit," she said on Monday.

"You can now complain 10-15 years later, doesn't matter how much later. If you're going to complain the avenue is still open," she said, adding that "anger at sexual molestation never goes away".

The #MeToo movement in India was sparked by allegations of former actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film 10 years ago.

It set off a roaring debate on social media, and a thread on Twitter became a forum for #MeToo stories from various fields, sparing no one - film personalities, writers, journalists and entertainers.

The global #MeToo movement emerged about a year ago after allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein encouraged many women - and men - to come out with their experience of being exploited or attacked sexually.